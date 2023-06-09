Steve Allen Drupp, of Fulton, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2023, unexpectedly in an automobile accident.
Steve Allen Drupp, of Fulton, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2023, unexpectedly in an automobile accident.
Steve was born on March 16, 1989, in Rolla the son of Tammy Marie Browning (Drupp) and James Waters.
Steve will be missed dearly by many that loved him, and he will always remain close and dear to our hearts.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.
