Stewart Lee Forrest, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at the age of 54. Adored husband of 27 years to Shelley Forrest; devoted father of Sam Forrest; cherished son of the late Dale and Susan Forrest; much-loved son-in-law of Jami Hanke and the late David Hanke; dear brother of Scott (Missy) Forrest and Steve (Nancy) Forrest; brother-in-law of Scott (Amanda) Hanke. Stewart is also survived by his nephews, Craig Forrest, Carson Hanke, and Preston Hanke, and his nieces Rachel Forrest, Tiffany Ward, and Tori Hanke.
Stewart was born on Valentine’s Day in 1968. He grew up in the small town of Sturgeon where he lived an idyllic childhood; although, being the youngest son of three boys could be a little rough at times. Stewart was the tag-along little brother who was always eager to be part of the action and somewhat of a tattletale. His brothers started calling him “Wheezer” and the nickname stayed with him for his lifetime. Stewart loved animals and animals loved him. While growing up, his family had numerous dogs, cats, a skunk, and birds. Once, they even attempted to raise calves and piglets. Stewart and his two older brothers walked to and from school every day. Stewart’s mother commented that Stewart was always the last one to arrive home at the end of the day. Stewart’s brother, Steve, explained to their mom that Stewart stopped to greet every dog on his pathway home. Stewart will always be in the hearts of his Sturgeon friends and family, and he will always be “The Wheez”.
After graduating from Sturgeon High School in 1986, Stewart enlisted with the U.S. Army. Stewart served in the U.S. Army from 1987 to 1991 serving overseas, including serving his country during the Gulf War. His military honors include: the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Southwest Asia Service Medal with One Bronze Star, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Marksman Marksmanship Badge Rifle M16, and the Expert Marksmanship Badge Grenade.
After his service with the U.S. Army, “Stewie” began his career in the food service industry where, with his artistic flair, he orchestrated beautiful creations for catered events and for the people he loved. Stewie was the first kitchen manager for Bambino’s Italian Café, he was a Chef at The Upper Crust Bakery & Café, and for the last 14 years, he bestowed his creativity to the University of Missouri Health Care community. Stewie enjoyed sharing his culinary delights with friends and family alike.
Stewart’s brother, Scott, introduced Stewart and Shelley in 1993. Stewart and Shelley were married on July 22, 1995. Stewart will always be Shelley’s true love, her soul mate, and her best friend. Sam arrived in their lives in the year 2000. They are the “SLF” family, and together with all of their pets (all have the same initials of “SLF”), they shared lots of laughs. Sam and Stewart spent countless evenings together in the man cave discussing what car they were going to buy some day. Both Stewart and Sam love dreaming about their muscle cars. Stewart enjoyed helping Sam design Pinewood Derby cars and Raingutter Regatta boats (the “Uncle Sam” boat and SpongeBob boat are legendary). Stewart came up with ideas with Sam for class projects, and he introduced Sam to the game of basketball. Stewart also enjoyed spending time with his faithful and loyal dogs, the late Shakespeare, and Spot.
Stewart was a kind, gentle soul and was the quietest person you will ever meet. He had a dry, witty sense of humor that kept us laughing. As a chef, Stewart always worked long hours and often at unconventional times of the day. On one occasion, Shelley and Sam, forgetting that Stewart would be home for dinner, decided to eat out on their way home from work and school. Realizing their blunder…after Stewart called to see what was taking them so long to get home…they finished their meal and hurried home. When they arrived home, they found Stewart in the dining room by himself enjoying family dinner by candlelight…with a mischievous smirk on his face. Stewart made the best of things and always found a way to make us laugh.
Stewart was always working behind the scenes, quietly doing what needed to be done, without fanfare. Whether preparing favorite meals for his family, catering a large event at work, encouraging and inspiring Sam, or planning a surprise for Shelley, Stewart always made us feel special. He lifted us up. Stewart will always be the wind beneath our wings.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held in the green space in The Village of Cherry Hill between Town Square Drive and Potomac Drive on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow. Please dress comfortably. In the event of inclement weather, please visit www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com for instructions as the Memorial Service with Military Honors and Celebration of Life may be moved to Memorial Funeral Home.