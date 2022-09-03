Stewart Lee Forrest, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at the age of 54. Adored husband of 27 years to Shelley Forrest; devoted father of Sam Forrest; cherished son of the late Dale and Susan Forrest; much-loved son-in-law of Jami Hanke and the late David Hanke; dear brother of Scott (Missy) Forrest and Steve (Nancy) Forrest; brother-in-law of Scott (Amanda) Hanke. Stewart is also survived by his nephews, Craig Forrest, Carson Hanke, and Preston Hanke, and his nieces Rachel Forrest, Tiffany Ward, and Tori Hanke.

Stewart was born on Valentine’s Day in 1968. He grew up in the small town of Sturgeon where he lived an idyllic childhood; although, being the youngest son of three boys could be a little rough at times. Stewart was the tag-along little brother who was always eager to be part of the action and somewhat of a tattletale. His brothers started calling him “Wheezer” and the nickname stayed with him for his lifetime. Stewart loved animals and animals loved him. While growing up, his family had numerous dogs, cats, a skunk, and birds. Once, they even attempted to raise calves and piglets. Stewart and his two older brothers walked to and from school every day. Stewart’s mother commented that Stewart was always the last one to arrive home at the end of the day. Stewart’s brother, Steve, explained to their mom that Stewart stopped to greet every dog on his pathway home. Stewart will always be in the hearts of his Sturgeon friends and family, and he will always be “The Wheez”.

