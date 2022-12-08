Sue Ann Underwood 83, went to heaven on December 1st, 2022.

Sue was born May 6, 1939 near Poplar Bluff, Missouri to Neola and C.B. Jennings. Sue was an active member of the First Christian Church and regularly volunteered at the Wardrobe. She was a wonderful, vibrant person who touched many lives and loved her family dearly.

