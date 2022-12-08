Sue Ann Underwood 83, went to heaven on December 1st, 2022.
Sue was born May 6, 1939 near Poplar Bluff, Missouri to Neola and C.B. Jennings. Sue was an active member of the First Christian Church and regularly volunteered at the Wardrobe. She was a wonderful, vibrant person who touched many lives and loved her family dearly.
Sue is survived by three children: Lynne Booth (Ken), Steve Underwood (Thekla Rausch) and Jeff Underwood, six grandchildren: Nathan Underwood (Abby), Bryan Williams (Hannah Langbart), Aaron Underwood (Marcy Weigert), Zachary Underwood (Danielle Branson), Anastasia Underwood (Connor Singletary) and Jasmine Booth (David Wren), four great-grandchildren: Riley Booth, Gemma Sue Underwood, Alycia Wren and Jude Underwood, three siblings: Bill Jennings, Ellen Bell (Bill) and Tom Jennings (Margeret), and good family friend Steve Berkeley.
Sue was preceeded in death by her husband of sixty years, Richard Underwood.
Services will be held at 11 AM on Sat. Dec. 10th at the First Christian Church in Columbia. For those not able to attend, it will be available on the church’s YouTube channel a few days after the actual service.