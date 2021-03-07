Sue Mitchell Crowley, 87, died on February 20, 2021 at home at Friendship Village of Dublin, Ohio. Sue was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 31, 1933 to the late John Harrington Mitchell and Norma Prasuhn Mitchell. Sue is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, J. Donald Crowley, adult son, Christopher Crowley and infant son, Michael Crowley.
Sue is survived by her daughter Anne Crowley Bogenrief (Shawn) of Dublin and her beloved granddaughters, Caitie Bogenrief Pagnotta (Greg) of Des Moines, Iowa and Lauren Bogenrief of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Agatha Catholic Church, 1860 Northam Road. Burial will be at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made in Sue Crowley’s name to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Donations can be mailed to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation at PO Box 16810, Columbus, OH 43216-6810 or online at Give.NationwideChildrens.org/SueCrowley.
Please visit egan-ryan.com for complete obituary and to write a message of condolence.