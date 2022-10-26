Susan Denise Kempf of Fayette, MO passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 after a long illness.
Susan was born in Ames, IA to parents Clare and Sophie (Prine) Jensen. She graduated from Hickman High School and worked at Aardvarkx in Columbia before buying the business in the 90’s with her husband, Gene Kempf. Susan and Gene were married in 1990, they spent many years traveling and riding their Harley’s.
She is predeceased by her parents and her sister, Pam Elias.
Susan is survived by her husband, Gene Kempf; sister, Karla Richardson; brother-in-law, Kenny Elias; nephew, Todd Wells; nieces, Angela Elias, Shelby Daniels, and Emma Richardson; great-nephew, Damien Elias; and great-niece, Jordan Wells.
A memorial visitation will be held at Memorial Funeral Home, Columbia Friday, October 28, 2022 from 5:00 — 7:00 pm.
Donations can be made in Susan’s honor to the Central Missouri Humane Society.