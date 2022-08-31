As we Missourians drink our clean water and enjoy the sights and sounds of birds around us, we have Susan Hazelwood in part to thanks. She was a generous mentor, activist and advocate for Missourians and the world around us. For all of that, it was the heart that she brought to all her activities and the people around her for which she will be most sorely missed.
Susan Elizabeth Hazelwood, 73, of Columbia, Missouri passed away August 28 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born September 8, 1948, in Waynesville, Missouri and was the oldest child of Will and Eda Wegener who preceded her in death. She received a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State University) and did graduate work at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Susan brought great intellect, energy, and a hearty laugh to more than 40 years of promoting conservation actions by citizens and governmental entities. She was a volunteer and leader in numerous organizations serving Missouri’s birding community and mentored countless beginning and experienced birders. She was a past president of the Columbia Audubon Society. Her influence in these spheres would be hard to overstate. She was a Missouri Master Naturalist, a Missouri Stream Team leader and a member of the Missouri Safe Drinking Water Commission. She brought expertise gained from decades as a grant writer at the University of Missouri to these organizations. She served as an elected staff representative to the MU Retirees Association and helped create the stewardship committee at the Lenoir Community.
Susan is survived by her sister Carol Wegener of Columbia, Mo., her stepson Mark (Sue) Hazelwood and stepdaughter Kanda Hazelwood (Preston Wilbourne), grandchildren Heather and Jon Hazelwood, and three great grandchildren. No service or visitation is planned. Memorials in Susan’s name may be made to the Missouri Birding Society’s Graduate Research Scholarship Fund with checks mailed to The Missouri Birding Society, 2101 W. Broadway, PMB 122, Columbia, MO 65203-1261 or the Missouri Prairie Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. The first 100 words are free; over 100 words is $0.50/word.
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.