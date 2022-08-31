Susan Elizabeth Hazelwood

As we Missourians drink our clean water and enjoy the sights and sounds of birds around us, we have Susan Hazelwood in part to thanks. She was a generous mentor, activist and advocate for Missourians and the world around us. For all of that, it was the heart that she brought to all her activities and the people around her for which she will be most sorely missed.

Susan Elizabeth Hazelwood, 73, of Columbia, Missouri passed away August 28 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born September 8, 1948, in Waynesville, Missouri and was the oldest child of Will and Eda Wegener who preceded her in death. She received a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State University) and did graduate work at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

