Susan Hood Turner, 84, passed away on August 28, 2022, at South Hampton Place, in Columbia after several months of declining health.
Her services will be Friday, September 9, at Community United Methodist Church, on West Broadway, Visitation at 10:00 a.m., Service at 11:00 followed by lunch provided by the church volunteers.
Susan was born in 1938 in Fort Dodge, IA., and was immediately adopted by Darrell C. and Helen Linnan Hood, of Pocahontas, IA. In a few years, she was joined by adopted brothers Michael Hood and David Hood. Her childhood was spent on the farm with animals large and small from cows, horses and ponies, dogs, and barn cats. Susan loved them all, especially dogs, and throughout her life, she had at least one dog as a house pet along with bird dogs. She attended Sacred Heart elementary school in Pocahontas and then Sacred Heart in Columbia. Her high school years were at the University of Missouri’s Lab School. She then enrolled at the University of Missouri and graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration in 1960.
She began work at the University Medical Center where she excelled. Sue was soon transcribing medical dictation at 100 words per minute. She was a whiz! She was not the only whiz among the staff. She had met J.C. “Chummy” Turner of Ashland, who was recently widowed and father of two teenage, Kay and Marylou. Chummy could fix anything from a fine watch to a Caterpillar tractor. The two whizzes fell in love. Chummy was almost 30 years older than Sue and the Hood family was not happy. “Why marry a man so much older?” In Ashland, they worried “He just wants someone to care for Kay and Marylou.” “It won’t last long.” They heard much the same words from the Turner family as well. Susan’s marriage that wouldn’t last? It lasted 39 great years until Chummy died in 1999. Sue never remarried and she remained their mom until her death.
Over the decades Sue worked for the University and ended her long career at MU's School of Medicine, Child Health Department as an Administrative Manager. She became a leader-mentor to many people throughout her career at MU and retired from the University in 2001. Chummy would perform machine-shop magic, at one point creating a modification to the recently invented heart/lung machine by designing and building an addition to the machine which would oxygenate the blood as it passed through the machine. This invention happened to be one of many others of which Susan was the proudest.
A full life. The Turner girls got married. Little kids. Grandkids. The family made music performing for several years. A 16-foot boat (Johnson motor). A cabin Jim and Sue built at the Lake of the Ozarks. More sawdust as Jim built wooden clocks. All kinds of kids and dogs for Sue to hug, pet, patch up, and love. Both Sue and Jim served terms as mayors of Ashland, Missouri. Mr. Turner for 16 years and Mrs. Turner for 5 years. As a retired person, she gave countless hours to her church and community. At Community United Methodist she provided meals once a week for a year to a new college-age ministry called The Branch. For more than 10 years she helped gather, containers full of clothing, tools, and toys for the rural poor of Nicaragua.
She also helped the Assistance League of Mid-Missouri, the Voluntary Action Center, and Love, Inc. Sue took on tasks that were vital to housing the homeless in the community. She participated wherever there was a need to clean up parks, working at the Central Missouri Food Bank, or whatever opportunity presented itself for service. She was honored by being named Retiree of the Year for 2015 by MU's Retirees Association. Sue also was ”Super Aunt” for laundry service for niece Liz Hood while she attended M.U., and for the huge support of the Special Olympics honoring nephew Matt Hood. She was a cheerleader for all in the family and for all her friends.
Survivors include daughter Kay Ann Turner Adams (Bill), her sons James Nichols (deceased) and Greg Nichols (Joy); their sons Jordan (Janae) and Nathan; Marylou Mayse (Don), both deceased, their son Brian Mayse (Jennifer); their daughter Makenna and son Colten Mayse; her brothers Michael Hood (Sally) of Des Moines, IA; their daughters Rosemary Hood Brandt of West Des Moines, and Elizabeth Hood of Nolensville, TN; David Hood (Glenda) and their son Mathew of Columbia.
Predeceased family members include her parents; her beloved husband, J.C. “Chummy” Turner; daughter Marylou Turner Mayse and her husband Don Mayse and her grandson James Edward Nichols.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Community United Methodist Church, or a charity of your choice.
