Beloved wife, mother and daughter, Suzanne Bailey Schoonover was called to her eternal home on March 1, 2021. Suzanne was born September 17, 1951 to the late Harrison and Annabelle Bailey of Rock Port, MO. She married her love and life-long partner, Loren Steven Schoonover on May 19, 1971.Suzanne graduated from Rock Port High School in 1969. After graduation she attended Christian College in Columbia, MO and then completed her M.Ed. at the University of Missouri, Columbia. She enjoyed being a college girl so much, she continued working at MU for more than 35 years. She began her career there in the Ag Engineering Department, housed in T-12. The rag-tag bunch of colleagues and students she met in T-12 became life-long friends, many of whom she still kept in touch with. She also made life-long friends during her time in International Ag and OSEDA. During her tenure at MU she was particularly proud of her work on the Staff Advisory Council. Her work on the Council and the departments she served, merited numerous awards, and they hang in her office to this day. Suzanne and Steve spent most of their married years in a weird, old haunted house — which Samantha never liked — in Hallsville, MO. They worked tirelessly to renovate and remodel the house and Suzanne spent many hours in her flower gardens. They were truly a site to see! The home also hosted many post-caroling Christmas parties with their Red Top Christian Church family and friends. As a young girl, Suzanne joined the IORG in Rock Port, MO and later became a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, with dual membership in Rock Port and Ashland, MO. From 2005-2006 she served as the State Dean, Missouri Grand Cross of Color. In August 2020 she received her 50 year OES pin, something she was extremely proud of. Her Rainbow and OES sisters and brothers were family to her, and she cherished each of them. She was a talented pianist, playing the piano or organ at several weddings throughout the years. She served as musician during her Rainbow & OES years as well. She fondly recalled the numerous weddings she played for at the Chapel on the MU campus. Suzanne is survived by her daughter, Samantha and son-in-law, Travis, as well as three grandchildren; Christian, Steven and Autumn; sisters-in-law Lucinda Rodriguez (Edward), Lisa Hase (Jamie), Sue Daugherty (Scott), Terry Wooten, Donna Wedel (David), Denise Schoonover and brother-in-law Scott Schoonover (Jennifer). She is proceeded in death by her husband, Steve Schoonover, parents Harrison and Annabelle Bailey, niece Blair and brother-in-law Tim Hase, as well as several extended family members.
Suzanne Bailey Schoonover, Sept. 17, 1951 — March 1, 2021
- submitted by family
-
-
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Share with us about those lost to COVID-19
The Missourian wants to honor the lives lost to COVID-19 in our community. If you have lost a loved one to COVID-19 in Boone County, please share about them in this form. Our hope is to be able to publish some brief stories about all of the residents lost to COVID-19.