Suzanne C. “Sue” Pfeffer Obit

Suzanne C. “Sue” Pfeffer

 Courtesy of family
Suzanne C. “Sue” Pfeffer, 89, of Columbia died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. She died at the Cedarhurst Senior Living facility following a brief illness.
 
She was born June 24, 1931 in St. Louis, the daughter of Alfred and Maude Niehaus Chappuis.
 
She is survived by her brother, Richard J. Chappuis, Sr. of St. Louis; her son, Walter L. Pfeffer, II of Columbia; her daughters, Penny L. Wilson (Raymond) of White Hall, Arkansas, Lorrie Pfeffer (Angelo Skyvalidas) of Columbia and Susan Lasley (Ron) of Palisade, CO; grandsons Robert Cook and Chris Cook; and granddaughters Emily Fisher, Angie Lawton and Hillary Pfeffer; five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
 
Sue graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Louis in 1949. Her life’s work led her to retail organizations (Golde’s, Neiman Marcus, Lord & Taylor) as well as social service agencies (Paraquad, the Lupus Foundation, the Humane Society). When she retired in 1996, she moved to Columbia to serve as the house mother at the sorority house for the Alpha Missouri chapter of Pi Beta Phi for eleven years.
 
Sue was a fun-loving, adventuresome, hard-working woman with a sweet disposition. She loved to travel, both domestically and internationally, on her own or accompanied by her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed volunteering in Columbia with the Boone Babes at Boone Hospital. She treasured the social and cultural aspects of her adopted community.
 
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Molly Rinderer and her staff at Cedarhurst, Molly Anderson and her colleagues with Compasuss including, Nancy Toalson, John Long, Tim Chesney, Molly Fontana and Kathryn Heitzenroeder for making our mother’s last days and hours peaceful.
 
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and no public services will be held. A private family service will be held at a later date.
 
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Second Chance of Columbia, P.O. Box 10186, Columbia, 65205, the St. Louis Zoo Association, P.O. Box 790290, St. Louis, MO 63179-0290, or to KIND, care of The Broadway Diner, 22 S. 4th St., Columbia, 65201.
