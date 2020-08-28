Suzanne C. “Sue” Pfeffer, June 24, 1931 — Aug. 23, 2020
- Submitted by family
-
-
-
Molly Hart
Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
-
Fred Anklam
As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Join the conversation
When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
• Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries free of charge: family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories.