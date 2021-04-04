Tanisha Peal

 Courtesy of Family

Tanisha Danielle Peal, 28, of Columbia, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, in an automobile accident in Cahokia, Illinois.

She was born May 27, 1992, in Columbia, Missouri. Tanisha was a 2010 graduate of Hickman High School, where she played on the school basketball team.

Tanisha was self-employed and worked various jobs in and around Columbia. She enjoyed playing basketball, loved to cook, loved traveling, and spending time with her family & friends. Most of all, she loved taking care of and spoiling her kids.

Tanisha is survived by her mother: Shirlene (Dudley) McClain; four children: Jalayis Hammers Peal, Ghia Peal, Lena Peal, and Nijah Jean Bradford; her significant other: Regis T. Bradford; five brothers: Jerome Peal, Demetrius Peal, David McClain, Leon Taggert, Michael McClain; four sisters: Chanda Williams, Tanika Gross, Tonisha Jones, and Shamon Williams; as well as a few special friends.

Tanisha was preceded in death by her grandma: Carole Jones; grandpa: Bill Jones; and cousin: De’Audre Johnson.

Friends will be received from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service with the Funeral Service following at 2:00 p.m.

Memorial Donations are suggested to be made to the Tanisha Peal Children’s Education Fund.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.

