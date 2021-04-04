Tanisha Danielle Peal, 28, of Columbia, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, in an automobile accident in Cahokia, Illinois.
She was born May 27, 1992, in Columbia, Missouri. Tanisha was a 2010 graduate of Hickman High School, where she played on the school basketball team.
Tanisha was self-employed and worked various jobs in and around Columbia. She enjoyed playing basketball, loved to cook, loved traveling, and spending time with her family & friends. Most of all, she loved taking care of and spoiling her kids.
Tanisha is survived by her mother: Shirlene (Dudley) McClain; four children: Jalayis Hammers Peal, Ghia Peal, Lena Peal, and Nijah Jean Bradford; her significant other: Regis T. Bradford; five brothers: Jerome Peal, Demetrius Peal, David McClain, Leon Taggert, Michael McClain; four sisters: Chanda Williams, Tanika Gross, Tonisha Jones, and Shamon Williams; as well as a few special friends.
Tanisha was preceded in death by her grandma: Carole Jones; grandpa: Bill Jones; and cousin: De’Audre Johnson.
Friends will be received from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service with the Funeral Service following at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial Donations are suggested to be made to the Tanisha Peal Children’s Education Fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.