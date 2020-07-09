Tara Lynn Knedler entered eternal life after tragically losing her life to gun violence Sunday, July 5, 2020.
She was born in Denver, Colorado, on Oct. 23, 1981. She moved to Des Moines, Iowa, for a brief time before making Columbia her permanent residence.
She attended many public schools in Columbia and became an entrepreneur. She owned her own cleaning business, working with both local residents and businesses. She loved working with the community and being around people, but not more than she loved her six children, Markees (22), Taurean (18), Tyrah (16), Re’ionna (15), Rockheil (13) and TiAnna (12).
She loved attending all her children’s sporting and school events and could not have been prouder of each of them. She received multiple awards regarding being involved and the “best parent.”
Although she had five biological children, she was a mother to many of the kids in the community, providing extra love, shelter, food and guidance, and she helped keep kids in the community out of trouble. Her love did not stop with her kids; she was also very fond of her big Suburbans, mostly so that she was able to fit her kids and friends.
She would light up any room that she walked into and was a very humble but funny woman with open arms to anyone who needed her.
She was preceded in death by Betty Knedler (grandma), Richard Knedler Sr. (grandpa), Richard Knedler Jr. (father) and Patrick Knedler (nephew).
In addition to her children, she is survived by her grandmother, Annabelle; her mother, Danette (Stone); her sisters, Stephanie and Karen; her nieces and nephews, Michael, Christopher, Cameron, Corey, Kaylie and Ka’Myah; her great-niece and great-nephew, Faith and Ezekiel; as well as many other family members.
A celebration of Tara’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia. There will be a car procession memorial service following the funeral. Food will be provided.
Any donations can be sent to Memorial Funeral Home at 1217 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia, MO, or given to a GoFundMe fundraiser.
Please visit www.memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com to leave condolences.