Ted A. Beahan, 67, passed away peacefully May 26, 2020, at his home in Columbia.
Ted was born April 25, 1953, in Mexico, Missouri, to Edward and Loretta (Mitchell) Beahan. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Donna McQuarry of Alabama, and sister-in-law Marie (Burton) Vaughan of Dublin, Ireland.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 42 years, Gera; daughter Róisín; son-in-law Michael; grandson Cillian; three siblings, Allen Beahan and his wife, Merry Beth, of Columbia, Linda Davis and her husband, CW, of Fulton, and Tammie Wieschhaus and Bill Wieschhaus; brother-in-law Frank Burton and his wife, Mary (Cullen), of Dublin; brother-in-law Matt Vaughan of Dublin; sister-in-law Emer Burton and her partner, Peter Hamilton of Dublin; nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends in Ireland and the United States.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be submitted at heartlandcremation.com.
Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis — May his faithful soul reside at the right hand of God.