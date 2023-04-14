Teddy Janet Ray of Hallsville passed away on April 6, 2023.
Teddy was born to Fern Hollis Rippeto and James Samuel Rippeto in Columbia, Missouri on July 22, 1937. She was a 1955 graduate of Hickman High School and went on to get an Associate’s degree from Christian College (Columbia College) in 1957. She married Larry Wayland, Sr. on June 15, 1958. Together they had three children. For 27 years they owned and operated Lari’s Florist.
After Larry’s passing, Teddy married Billy Ray and grew close with his adult children.
Teddy loved to travel, visiting Israel, Switzerland, and most U.S. states. She was an avid sports fan, rarely missing a Cardinal’s baseball or Mizzou football game. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and taking the “old ladies” to the casino.
After a three-year battle with cancer, Teddy passed peacefully, spending her last days at home, surrounded by family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Teddy was preceded in death by her parents and brother (J. Fred Rippeto), two husbands, an infant daughter (Lari Lee Wayland), and step-daughter (Carla Ray).
Teddy is survived by children: Lori Winkelstein (Dan) and Larry Wayland, Jr (Patty); step-children: Gene F. Ray (Michael), Carl J. Ray (Mark) and Jim Graul; grandchildren: Aaron Winkelstein (Mackenzie), Sasha Winkelstein, Samantha Wayland, Hunter Wayland (Kassandra) and Emma Graul; and a great-grandchild: Ian Winkelstein.
Teddy was an active member of Red Top Christian Church in Hallsville where services will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 2:30 in the afternoon.
Because Teddy was a career florist, in lieu of “in lieu of flowers” please support local florists by sending flowers to someone you love.