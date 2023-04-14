Teddy Janet Ray of Hallsville passed away on April 6, 2023.

Teddy was born to Fern Hollis Rippeto and James Samuel Rippeto in Columbia, Missouri on July 22, 1937. She was a 1955 graduate of Hickman High School and went on to get an Associate’s degree from Christian College (Columbia College) in 1957. She married Larry Wayland, Sr. on June 15, 1958. Together they had three children. For 27 years they owned and operated Lari’s Florist.

