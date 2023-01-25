Teresa Lawrence (Garrett), 69, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Teresa, also known as Terry, was born Teresa Garrett in Kansas City, MO, on August 2, 1953 to Mary E. and Paul G. Garrett, who preceded her in death. Teresa was the first of 11 siblings and was always proud of her large family. She graduated from David H. Hickman High School in 1971. In retirement, she moved to Philadelphia to live with her daughter’s family and was delighted to spend the last five years helping to raise her granddaughter.

