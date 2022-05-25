Terry Thomas Rudd, 75, of Columbia, Missouri, peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at University of Missouri Hospital. He was born on December 12, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri to parents Clifford and Doris (Boulware) Rudd.
Terry graduated from Lindbergh High School in St. Louis and attended college at South East Missouri State University.
Terry married Rebecca Riley on June 28, 2003 in Columbia, Missouri.
He was an Independent Sales Representative in Footwear for over 50 years. Terry was such a positive person who always found the silver lining in every situation. He was a sports fan, especially of Mizzou sports. He had a big personality and did not know a stranger. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and the people he cared about.
He will be truly missed by his surviving wife, Becky Rudd of Columbia; daughter, Sarah and husband Chadd Haselhorst of Glen Carbon, Illinois; step-son, Justin and wife Megan Riley of Columbia; brother, Jim and wife Patty Rudd of St. Peters; grandchildren: Aria and Silas Haselhorst; step-grandchildren: Jackson and Landon Riley; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Doris Rudd.
Friends will be received from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, with a funeral service to be held at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be held at Mount Rose Memorial Park Cemetery in Lebanon, Missouri at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 27, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Terry’s honor may be made to The MU Tiger Scholarship Fund, 1 Champions Drive, Columbia, Missouri 65211 (please note “Terry Rudd” in the memo line of your check); or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com