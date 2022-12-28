Terry Taylor passed away peacefully in his home in Calipatria, CA on December 14, 2022, after a brief illness with his family by his side.

Terry was born in St. Louis, Missouri on February 19, 1943 to Emery and Jimmie Taylor. He was raised in Ashland, MO, where he graduated high school in 1961.

