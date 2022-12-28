Terry Taylor passed away peacefully in his home in Calipatria, CA on December 14, 2022, after a brief illness with his family by his side.
Terry was born in St. Louis, Missouri on February 19, 1943 to Emery and Jimmie Taylor. He was raised in Ashland, MO, where he graduated high school in 1961.
During his 4 years of high school, he played baseball and basketball. He also completed the ROTC program and then went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in education from the University of Missouri, Columbia. He then served in the United States Army, serving as a Commanding Officer and was stationed in Seoul, Korea.
After his military service, the Superintendent of Calipatria School District was visiting family in Missouri and happened to go into the education recruiting office and met Terry. From there, Terry agreed to move to California where he accepted a teaching job at Calipatria High School where he taught and coached all sports for 19 years.
He taught World History, American Government and Economics. He became the head coach for the boys’ Varsity basketball team (locally known as the “Dream Team”), who went on to win CIF, San Diego Division. He was inducted into the Imperial Valley Coaches’ Hall of Fame. Terry met Nancy Mahan on a blind date and they were married two months later on June 28, 1969.
Together, they raised 3 children. During his tenure, Terry went back to school, earning his Master’s Degree in Counseling from the University of San Diego. After completing his Master’s Degree, he continued working as an educator, moving into the position of Guidance Counselor.
He then went on to work as a Guidance Counselor and coached basketball at Barbara Worth Jr. High School in Brawley, CA, where he retired.
During retirement, he enjoyed growing citrus. One of the things that he enjoyed most was picking citrus, bagging it up and personally delivering it to his family and friends throughout the Imperial Valley.
Terry also served as a member of the Juvenile Justice Commission where he hoped to make a positive impact on the administration of juvenile justice. He was a dedicated fan to the Missouri Tigers, Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals. Terry especially loved his family and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Terry’s family would like to thank Accent Hospice Care for the wonderful care Terry received.
He was preceded in death by parents Emery Taylor and Jimmie Taylor
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Taylor of Calipatria, CA, son, Vance Taylor (Tania) of Imperial, CA, daughter, Tara Simms (Jason) of Phoenix, AZ, and daughter Tiffany Hoskins (KJ) of San Diego, CA, grandchildren Cole Taylor, Austin Simms, Rion Simms, Miranda Taylor, Gage Hoskins, Brody Taylor and Brooke Hoskins, and 3 great-grandchildren. Terry is also survived by his sister, Linda Katz (Barry) of Overland Park, KS
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the boys’ varsity basketball in Calipatria. (Calipatria District Office “Varsity Boys Basketball Donation — Terry Taylor” 501 West Main Street, Calipatria, CA 92233).
Friends and family are invited to attend a “Celebration of Life”, which will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 1:00 p.m., to 4:00 p.m., at his home (6551 Sperry Rd., Calipatria, CA).