Tershawn E. Kitchen (Walls), 34, of Columbia passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the start of the service. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Tershawn was born Dec. 11, 1985, in Columbia, the son of Twila and Sylvester Walls and biological father, Terry Kitchen. Tershawn graduated from Rock Bridge High School and was employed with 3M Company as a security guard. In 2014 he married Treale Shaw in Columbia, and she survives.
Tershawn is also survived by his children, Lauryn and Ariyah Kitchen and Kalia Evans, all of Columbia; parents, Sylvester and Twila Walls of Columbia; siblings, Darius and Victoria, both of Columbia; and a host of cousins and other family members.
Memorial contributions are suggested to a scholarship fund for his children, or gifts to be given to his parents, Twila and Sylvester Walls, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.
