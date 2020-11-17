Tessie Jean Redmon, 74, of Columbia was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. She was born Dec. 27, 1945, in Columbia to the late Robert and Lillian (Rolley) Redmon, Jr.
Tessie attended Douglass High School then graduated from Hickman High School.
Tessie was a hard worker! She was a licensed beautician. She was also a phlebotomist at the Harry S. Truman Veterans Hospital for 30 years and Boyce & Bynum for over 10 years.
Tessie was a lifetime member of the Fifth Street Christian Church. She enjoyed music and cooking (especially peach cobbler). She was a strong person and was “Momma” to everyone. She didn’t mind giving advice and her opinion, but she especially loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lillian Redmon Jr.; a sister, Ida Mae Ricketts; a brother, Samuel Redmon; an uncle, Walter Rolley; and a goddaughter, Leiona Redmon.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, Sean Tucker of Columbia and Mekyle “Shayne” Tucker of Moberly; daughters Lintoshia Redmon of Kansas City and Fertonya Tucker of St. Louis; godchildren Sharon Kay Ricketts, Simone Ricketts and Robin Ricketts, all of Columbia; brothers Robert Redmon III (Essie) and Charles Redmon (Geraldine) of Columbia and Walter Andrew Redmon (Janice) of Milwaukee; grandchildren Deja, Sjhonquail, Sontierre, Brittney, Demeyon II, Kourtnei, Brineja, Quadrez and Journei; great-grandchildren Dante, Caila, Messiah and Amayah; and a host of other nieces and nephews that are like her children.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service with a Homegoing Celebration to follow at noon at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, 65203; 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com