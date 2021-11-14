The Rev. Dr. E. Gene Rooney, 86, of Jefferson City, Missouri, retired pastor of First United Methodist Church, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021, in Jefferson City. A recording of Gene preaching will be shown in the church sanctuary prior to Gene’s memorial service on Saturday starting at 9:20 a.m. The live stream on the church’s website will begin at 9:15 a.m. A Memorial Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving for Gene’s life will follow at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at First United Methodist Church. Gene’s family will receive friends following the service. Masks are suggested and will be available at the church entrance.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church; the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals; the African Children’s Choir-Music for Life; or to Heifer International. Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Rev. Dr. E. Gene Rooney, Aug. 7, 1935 — Oct. 16, 2021
- Submitted by Family
-
-
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.