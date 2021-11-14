The Rev. Dr. E. Gene Rooney, 86, of Jefferson City, Missouri, retired pastor of First United Methodist Church, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021, in Jefferson City. A recording of Gene preaching will be shown in the church sanctuary prior to Gene’s memorial service on Saturday starting at 9:20 a.m. The live stream on the church’s website will begin at 9:15 a.m. A Memorial Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving for Gene’s life will follow at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at First United Methodist Church. Gene’s family will receive friends following the service. Masks are suggested and will be available at the church entrance.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church; the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals; the African Children’s Choir-Music for Life; or to Heifer International. Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you