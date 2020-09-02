Ruth Samuel, 95, of Columbia passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. A visitation will be held
from 2 to 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 4
at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, followed by funeral services at 3 p.m.
burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Ruth was born Sept. 14, 1924 in Woodlandville, the daughter of Orin and Wilmoth Ada (Wilhite) Kite. In 1965
,
she married Elro Samuel in Kansas City, and he preceded her in death in 1993. She worked at Nowell’s grocery
,
in the kitchen
,
until her retirement. She dearly loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by
three
husbands
; Dane Wyatt, James Henry Burks, and Elro T. Samuel; daughter Virginia Ann Nickell; sisters Ida Lee Pipes and Edythe Allene Pipes; brother Kenneth Eugene Kite and step-daughter Beverly Bishop. Ruth is survived by children Betty Ruth (Heuer) Brenton and Orin Henry “Butch” Burks (Dorothy); grandchildren Dortheda M. Heuer DE, Joseph L. Heuer (Sita), James A. Heuer (Tammy), Michael Nickell (Ramona), Shawn Burks (Angie) and Wendy Burks Malmburg (Jay); several great and great-great grandchildren; step daughter Sandra (Paul) Bundy and a loving extended family. In keeping with the guidelines put forth by the
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services department
, all guests are required to wear a mask, to keep social distancing (
6 feet apart), cough into your sleeve and wash and sanitize your hands often. Friends are invited to join a virtual service via Facebook live, please visit
and select the view livestream tab under services at the time of the service. If you are unable to view the service live, it will be available for replay on the Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Memorial Park Cemetery/Columbia Facebook page after the service ends. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be shared online at
. Ruth Samuel, 95, of Columbia passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. A visitation will be held
from 2 to 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 4
at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, followed by funeral services at 3 p.m.
burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Ruth was born Sept. 14, 1924 in Woodlandville, the daughter of Orin and Wilmoth Ada (Wilhite) Kite. In 1965
,
she married Elro Samuel in Kansas City, and he preceded her in death in 1993. She worked at Nowell’s grocery
,
in the kitchen
,
until her retirement. She dearly loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by
three
husbands
; Dane Wyatt, James Henry Burks, and Elro T. Samuel; daughter Virginia Ann Nickell; sisters Ida Lee Pipes and Edythe Allene Pipes; brother Kenneth Eugene Kite and step-daughter Beverly Bishop. Ruth is survived by children Betty Ruth (Heuer) Brenton and Orin Henry “Butch” Burks (Dorothy); grandchildren Dortheda M. Heuer DE, Joseph L. Heuer (Sita), James A. Heuer (Tammy), Michael Nickell (Ramona), Shawn Burks (Angie) and Wendy Burks Malmburg (Jay); several great and great-great grandchildren; step daughter Sandra (Paul) Bundy and a loving extended family. In keeping with the guidelines put forth by the
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services department
, all guests are required to wear a mask, to keep social distancing (
6 feet apart), cough into your sleeve and wash and sanitize your hands often. Friends are invited to join a virtual service via Facebook live, please visit
and select the view livestream tab under services at the time of the service. If you are unable to view the service live, it will be available for replay on the Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Memorial Park Cemetery/Columbia Facebook page after the service ends. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be shared online at
.
Ruth Samuel, 95, of Columbia passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. A visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W., followed by funeral services at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ruth was born Sept. 14, 1924, in Woodlandville, the daughter of Orin and Wilmoth Ada (Wilhite) Kite. In 1965, she married Elro Samuel in Kansas City, and he preceded her in death in 1993. She worked at Nowell’s grocery, in the kitchen, until her retirement. She dearly loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by three husbands, Dane Wyatt, James Henry Burks and Elro T. Samuel; daughter Virginia Ann Nickell; sisters Ida Lee Pipes and Edythe Allene Pipes; brother Kenneth Eugene Kite and step-daughter Beverly Bishop.
Ruth is survived by children Betty Ruth (Heuer) Brenton and Orin Henry “Butch” Burks (Dorothy); grandchildren Dortheda M. Heuer DE, Joseph L. Heuer (Sita), James A. Heuer (Tammy), Michael Nickell (Ramona), Shawn Burks (Angie) and Wendy Burks Malmburg (Jay); several great and great-great-grandchildren; step daughter Sandra (Paul) Bundy; and a loving extended family.
In keeping with the guidelines put forth by the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services department, all guests are required to wear a mask, to keep social distancing (6 feet apart), cough into their sleeve and wash and sanitize their hands often.
Friends are invited to join a virtual service via Facebook live, please visit www.memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com and select the view livestream tab under services at the time of the service. If you are unable to view the service live, it will be available for replay on the Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Memorial Park Cemetery/Columbia Facebook page after the service ends.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be shared online at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.