Thelma Holtz Kelly, 89, of Columbia passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Thelma was born on Aug. 14, 1931, in Cheektowaga, New York, the daughter of Edward C. and Lillian Lugsdin Holtz. On Aug. 15, 1958 she married Bruce Kelly in Alton, Illinois and he preceded her in death. She graduated from Clark Summit University in Clark Summit, New York with a bachelor's degree in religious education, and with a master's degree in elementary education from The State University of New York College in Cortland, New York. She retired as an elementary school teacher after 36 years of teaching and a member of Faith Baptist Church.
Thelma is survived by her children Dan (Melody) Kelly of Columbia, Mark (Angela) Kelly of Warsaw, Indiana and Kenneth Kelly of Columbia; twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Thelma was also preceded in death by a daughter Karel Good, and three sisters, Margaret Walker, Lillian Ewert and Dorothy Barker. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.