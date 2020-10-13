Theodore Roosevelt Fisher, 97, of Columbia passed away Oct. 12, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 7, 1923, in Knob Noster; the son of George and Emma (Steele) Fisher. Cremation arrangements are by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
- Columbia Cremation Care Center
