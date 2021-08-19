Therese Lynn (Bishop) Bonicamp, 62, of Boonville passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.
Visitation for Therese will be at Howard Funeral Home Friday, August 20, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Tim Fairley officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Clear Creek.
Therese Lynn Bonicamp was born January 11, 1959, the daughter of Marvin and Irene (Young) Bishop. Therese graduated from Boonville High School in 1977. She worked as a factory worker for years but then went to work for Casey’s. Therese loved to spend time with her family and loved to have family dinners. She also enjoyed sitting on her front porch and visiting with friends. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Therese was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Irene Bishop, and brothers Joe, John, George and Robert Bishop and sisters Ilene Twitchell and Mary Heckman. She is survived by her sons John (Jessica) Bonicamp of New Franklin, Robert Bonicamp of Boonville, and Thomas (Britney) Carroll of Boonville, brothers Michael Bishop of New Franklin, Nathan and David Bishop of Boonville, sister Diane Simmons of New Franklin, and grandchildren Alisa, Shane, Clark, Haylee, and Riley Bonicamp and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.