Thoen Hong, 82, of Columbia passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at University Hospital.

Visitation will take place 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, with funeral prayers beginning at noon. Following the service, there will be a procession to East Lawn Cemetery, 2135 E. Liberty St., Mexico, Missouri.

Thoen was born July 8, 1937, in Cambodia, the daughter of Som Hong and Loah Hong.

Thoen is survived by her children, Yen Keo, Keo Yeoun, Keo Yee, Yean Hong, Yom Hong, and Chann Hong, twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

