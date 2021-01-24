Roosevelt A. Thomas, Jr. 60, of Columbia, MO, passed to his Heavenly Home on January 12, 2021. A visitation will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 3:00 pm, both at Memorial Funeral Home, Columbia.

