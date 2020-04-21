Thomas Arnold Higgins, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, passed away April 15, 2020, at Cedarhurst Senior Living with family at his side. He was 70.
Born to John and Florence Higgins in Janesville, Wisconsin, Tom graduated from Janesville High School in 1967, serving as class president and captain of the football team. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Drake University in Iowa, serving as president of his freshman class and fraternity. He earned his master's degree in business administration from the University of Colorado.
A born businessman, Tom became a top Amway representative while still in high school. He won the national championship for Mr. Future Business Leader of America in 1967.
After serving in the National Guard, Tom worked for the Regional Transportation District in Colorado. He then ran several successful business ventures, ending with Superior Products of Littleton, Colorado, an exterior remodeling company he founded in 2002.
Tom shared his life with his wife Sherry, who preceded him in death, for 44 years. Tom loved playing golf, following the stock market and fishing. Tom and Sherry proudly supported Cancer League of Colorado. He was once nominated for Corporate Citizen of the Year in Denver.
Tom is survived by three children: Jenna Higgins Rose (Simon) of Columbia, Blair Higgins (Anna) of Centennial, Colorado, and Tiffany Higbee (Rustin) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, as well as four grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. Condolences may be left online for the family at ParkerMillard.com.