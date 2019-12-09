Thomas Aubra Odneal (T.A.), 87, of Jefferson City, passed away Dec. 6, 2019, at Oak Tree Villas in Jefferson City.
T.A. was born April 8, 1932 at Prairie Home, Missouri, the son of Tom Odneal and Augusta Rose (Strickfaden) Odneal (both deceased). He was also preceded in death by one sister, Edna Mae (Odneal) Gardner. He attended Felder School, a one-room school, for eight years and went to Prairie Home High School where he was valedictorian of his class. He served in the Army during the Korean War at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, where he received his training and became a Field First Sergeant, supervising basic trainees. After military service, he attended the University of Missouri where he received his Bachelor’s and Master’s in Education.
On Aug. 9, 1958 he married Barbara June Bryant at Columbia, Missouri. To this union was born three children, David Thomas Odneal (Margie) now living in Fulton, Missouri; Lisa Ann Silver (Nubbin) now living in Muskogee, Oklahoma and Michael Wade Odneal (Meagan) now living in Jefferson City, Missouri.
T.A. then began a career in education and continued in cattle farming. He spent five years as a teacher and coach at Smithton (Missouri) High School, then spent nine years as a coach, counselor and administrator at Center High School in Kansas City. In 1972, he joined the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as Director and Coordinator of various State and Federal Programs. After retirement in 1993, he continued to work part-time for a few years for Columbia Public Schools and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
In his early years he enjoyed hunting, fishing and amateur baseball, playing for several mid-Missouri teams. From the age of 15, he always owned some cattle, keeping them on farms around Prairie Home.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his three children and their spouses, nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He had the reputation as a loving father and grandfather.
Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Services in California, Missouri, with a Prayer Service at 6 p.m. A second visitation will occur at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Jefferson City from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Cathedral. Graveside service will follow, at the Cedron Cemetery near Prairie Home, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cedron Cemetery Fund or St. Joseph’s Cathedral of Jefferson City. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Services, 100 S. Oak St. California, MO.