Thomas Bandy, age 77, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on June 20, 2023. He was born on October 27, 1945 in Perry, Iowa; a son of the late Rubert and Viola Giboney Bandy.
Thomas loved The Lord, music and his dogs. He would frequently be found hanging out by the river.
Thomas is survived by Daughters, Kim Shotwell and Tonya Bandy; 2 Step-Daughters; Sister, Diana Guidry; 5 Grandchildren. Thomas is preceded in death by, Grandson, Jaxon Acton; 1 Step-Son; and a Sister and Brother.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Columbia Second Chance.