Thomas Glenn Brown died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at University Hospital at age 94.
Tom was born June 6, 1926, to Ray and Alma Winrod Brown at Sleeper in Laclede County, Missouri, and grew up in Lebanon, Missouri, attending the public schools and the Congregational Church.
During World War II, he did essential work at Fort Leonard Wood and in the state of Washington. When he enrolled at the University of Missouri in the College of Agriculture, he continued to travel to Washington each summer for employment, graduating in January 1949 with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture economics.
He began work with the University of Missouri Cooperative Extension Service in Ray County, Missouri, as assistant county Extension agent, later moving to Audrain, Adair and Lincoln counties as a county Extension agent. One year was spent on a dairy farm in Adair County.
Tom married Mildred Graue on June 11, 1950, in Columbia. In 1957, they returned to Columbia, where Tom worked as a farm management specialist and earned a master’s degree in Extension education.
For two years they lived in Raleigh, North Carolina, where Tom worked on a doctorate at North Carolina State University in economics, which he received in 1967.
Tom helped write the Foresight column for the Missouri Ruralist magazine for many years.
From 1979 to 1983, he served as associate dean of Extension, College of Agriculture, at MU, retiring in 1984 as professor emeritus. After his retirement, he worked for the Agricultural Cooperatives of Missouri.
During these busy years, four children were born to Tom and Mildred. Tom was an elder in the Presbyterian Church and also served as deacon and on many committees. He was a member of Kiwanis for 50 years, active in volunteer projects and serving as president of Golden K. He received the Hixson Award and the Tablet of Honor.
He was responsible for starting the program of sponsoring the National Geographic Society Geography Bees in the Columbia Public Schools and helped establish a program for teaching children to play the harmonica.
Tom received many awards and recognitions during his career at the university. In 2002, he received the Chancellor’s Retiree of the Year award. He was active in volunteer work as long as possible.
He was most proud of his family. His children are Ray Brown (Linda) of Fulton, Missouri; Glenn Brown (Kate) of Boonville, Missouri; Barbara Casady (William) of Warsaw, Illinois; and Janet Martz (Erich) of Prairie Village, Kansas.
His eight grandchildren are Christopher Brown (Claudia); Jonathan Brown (Robin); Abbie Brown Giles (Justin); Colleen Litwiller (Joe); Sean Brown (Lisa); Corey Martz (Brittney); Paige Martz; and Dylan Martz. Great-grandchildren are Lucy, Maggie, Byron Thomas, Ben, Charlie, Molly, Rosemary and Alice Mildred.
Tom dearly loved all these people and tried to be a good influence in their lives.
He and Mildred gardened, traveled, fished and camped as long as they could. Then they enjoyed living at Lenoir Woods and met many new friends there. Tom and Mildred were together for their 70th wedding anniversary on June 11, 2020.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert and Elbert Ray, and two sisters, Elaine and Janell, and their spouses; also sisters-in-law Lorene G. Ray (Frank) and Jewel J. Ernst (William).
In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by one sister, Jean Wiseman, and many nieces and nephews, all of whom he liked to keep in touch with and visit when he could.
Services are under the auspices of Nilson Funeral Home, with a private graveside service at Olivet Cemetery. The family requests no flowers or plants. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 16 Hitt St., Columbia, MO 6520,1 or to Lenoir Woods Benevolent Care, 3710 S. Lenoir St., Columbia, MO 65201, or to the charity of your choice.