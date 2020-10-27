Thomas Craig Battershell passed away Oct. 23, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer, at the age of 62. Surviving is his mother, Ardy Battershell of Columbia; father Tom (Ava) Battershell of St. Louis; brothers Steve (Kathy) of Columbia and Lance (Debbie) of Kansas City; and numerous nephews and a niece.
He loved life and spent many miles on his motorcycle alone and with friends. He loved his workshop and boating on the water.
No services are planned. Memorials may be made in his memory to Ellis Fischel Cancer Hospital or charity of your choice, in care of the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E Ash St. (573) 449-4153.
Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.