Thom Savio never met a person he couldn’t charm. His quick wit, bright smile, and easy laugh helped him shine in any situation.

His affable personality helped him sail through three careers in life — he owned a family farm in his youth, then moved on to automotive sales and service (quickly rising through the ranks to eventually own his own dealership in Fulton, MO), and finally became a “grandpa daycare” for four of his grandchildren in his retirement.

