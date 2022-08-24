Thom Savio never met a person he couldn’t charm. His quick wit, bright smile, and easy laugh helped him shine in any situation.
His affable personality helped him sail through three careers in life — he owned a family farm in his youth, then moved on to automotive sales and service (quickly rising through the ranks to eventually own his own dealership in Fulton, MO), and finally became a “grandpa daycare” for four of his grandchildren in his retirement.
Thom died August 19, 2022, in Columbia, MO. Thomas John Savio was born Feb. 12, 1948, in New Brunswick, N.J., the only child of Gaetano and Anne Savio, who preceded him death.
He married Barbara Fisher Savio on May 5, 1972, in Columbia; the couple celebrated their 50th Anniversary in 2022.
Barbara recalls his charm on the day they met on the University of Missouri campus. Thom, a graduate student in Dairy Husbandry, was set up on a blind date with her.
“I came down the stairs of my dorm to meet this blind date and I saw these blue bellbottom pants, maroon sweater, and white trench coat and I said ‘Thom?’ and that was it,” Barbara said.
His charm had instantly won her over. The two lived a life full of adventure, starting with the two small family farms they owned, which was quite a change for Barbara, a St. Louis-area native.
“Some people want to be doctors or lawyers when they grow up. I married a man who proudly wanted to be a farmer,” Barbara laughed.
Although the farms were lost to the farm crisis in the 1980s, the young Savio family were often the subject of local news and created lifelong memories for both the family and those who interacted with them.
Their former MU Extension Specialist once told their middle child that one of his most distinct memories he associated with family farms was the image of Thom in his signature gray coveralls walking over a hill with the sun setting behind him and that middle child on his shoulders.
Thom’s charm served him well as he transitioned to the automotive sales business in Columbia. A staple on showroom floors, many knew Thom from his sharp wit and ability to sell anyone a car they were happy with buying.
After he retired, he was known as “Grandpa Daycare,” caring for four of his seven grandchildren until each turned two. He loved being a father and grandfather.
He enjoyed taking all the children around to homes during Halloween and taking them fishing on lazy Sunday afternoons.
“One time we were coming back from fishing, and we heard the distant sounds of an ice cream truck coming around our neighborhood,” son-in-law Steve recalled.
“It sounded like a dream at first, but four young grandkids were ecstatic with anticipation. We turned a corner and there was the ice cream truck! Thom jumped at the chance to buy them all their favorite treats!”
Thom and Barb annually made visits to Door County, the peninsula on Wisconsin’s northeast side that Barb’s family has visited for more than a century to escape the Missouri summer heat and humidity.
Thom loved to fish (with leeches as bait!) off Anderson’s Dock, one of the best views of Eagle Harbor in Ephraim in that area. He was always catch and release, no matter what the size.
Thom is survived by his wife Barbara, his three children: Marianne Friedman (Steve), Elizabeth Bent (Michael), John (Ronni) and his six grandchildren, Kate, Sofia, Conner, William, Noble, and Cole, and one step-grandson, Carter.
Infant grandchildren Anna Lee and Leona Barbara precede him death.
A memorial service in celebration of Thom’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, at the St. Thomas More Newman Center on the University of Missouri campus.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Newman Center, the Boone Health Foundation (c/o the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit), and Columbia Second Chance.