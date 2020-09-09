Thomas Joseph Cooper, 84, of Columbia was born July 24, 1936, in St. Louis and passed away peacefully Sept. 7, 2020. He lived his life to the fullest until the very end.
Thomas grew up in St. Louis and attended St. Louis University High School. Afterward, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Upon completing his duty, he returned to live in St. Louis for a number of years. Thomas then moved his family to Dallas, Texas, where he worked for NCR in the computer division.
He then had the opportunity in 1972 to join his father in Columbia, owning and operating the KFC franchise. He sold the business and retired in 1994.
Thomas kept busy with his place at the Lake of the Ozarks, boating, fishing and entertaining friends and family. Every spring he would host a men’s fishing weekend that still continues. He also looked forward to annual trips to Las Vegas and occasional trips to the casino in Boonville. He was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and enjoyed following the Red Birds. Whether it was watching on TV, listening on the radio or attending an occasional live game, he would almost never miss a game.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Richard Cooper; his brothers, Richard and Jack Cooper; daughter Kimberly Shuey and great-grandson Landon Holliday.
He is survived by his wife Linda Sue Cooper Benedict, whom he married Feb. 9, 1983; his first wife, Lynne Cooper of Columbia; children, Stephen (Peggy) Cooper, Jeannie (Mike) Pfander, Eric (Laura Sievert) Cooper and Christopher Verslues; grandchildren, Jessica (Zach) Holliday, Benjamin (Alaina) Cooper, Meghan (Jeremy) Volkmann, Tanner and Tate Cooper, Tyler Shuey, Marissa Lee and Alex and Benjamin Verslues; and great-grandchildren Madelyn and Evan Holliday, Liam, Easten and Raylynn Shuey, Ivan Lee and Jackson Morris.
Thomas requested no services. He will be missed by his family, friends and the many acquaintances he made over the years. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice or one of the following: The Walk for Primary Immunodeficiency or The Children’s Miracle Network.
