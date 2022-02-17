Thomas Lee Spaur of Charlottesville, Virginia entered into heaven on November 22, 2021 at the age of 56 peacefully in his home after an extended period of cardiac health issues.
Tom, beloved son of the late Marvin and JoAnn Spaur (Ruehle) was born Sept. 16, 1965 in Los Angeles, CA. He was preceded in death by his brother David Allen Spaur, niece Heather Spaur and brother-in-law Leland Johnson.
Tom was the youngest in the family and always had a fun lighthearted disposition. Shortly after Tom’s birth the family moved to Lincoln, NE. When Tom was 7 years old his family moved to Columbia, MO where he graduated from Rock Bridge High School in 1984. After Tom got married, he moved to Charlottesville, VA where he worked at Krogers Grocery Store for 28+ years, in which some of those years he was a union negotiator. Tom loved barbecuing, sitting out by an open fire, scuba diving, wineries and traveling, but he mostly enjoyed family and was always willing to help others.
Tom is survived by his daughter Jessica Lynn Barnett and husband Nathan of Palmyra, VA, sister Kathleen Johnson and husband Alan Eskew of Glendale, AZ, brother Steven Spaur and wife Sue (Helton) of Columbia, MO, sisters Sharon Bradshaw and husband Kenneth of Dallas, GA, Barbara Leinert and husband Patrick of St. Louis, MO, cousins Valerie Meyer (Reisner) and Mark Reisner, nieces and nephews Patrick Leinert Jr., Shannon Thomas (Leinert), Katie Combs (Leinert), Hannah Leinert, Michelle Howell (Spaur), Delbert Spaur, Michael Spaur, Andria Johnson and Aron Johnson.
We would like to thank God and express our gratitude for the exceptional care and enriching of Tom’s quality of life to the University Of Virginia “UVA” Health Team and Drew, LVAD Coordinator.
A Celebration of Life is planned for the summer of 2022.
In lieu of flowers, please make monetary or blood donations in memory of Tom to the Red Cross at www.redcross.org. or call 1 800-733-2767.
Tom is missed every day, but his loving memories are always in our hearts.
Condolences and messages may be posted to the family at www.hillandwood.com.