Thomas Schultz, age 89, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on May 15, 2023, at his home. He was born on November 26, 1933, in St. Louis, Missouri; a son of Arthur Schultz and Cecila Winka. He was united in marriage to Nancy on January 11, 1992, in Rocheport, Missouri.

Tom grew up in St. Louis where he attended St. Louis Preparatory Seminary for a year and graduated from De Andreis High School. He graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism-Advertising from the University of Missouri. Kappa Sigma fraternity was part of his campus life.