Thomas Schultz, age 89, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on May 15, 2023, at his home. He was born on November 26, 1933, in St. Louis, Missouri; a son of Arthur Schultz and Cecila Winka. He was united in marriage to Nancy on January 11, 1992, in Rocheport, Missouri.
Tom grew up in St. Louis where he attended St. Louis Preparatory Seminary for a year and graduated from De Andreis High School. He graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism-Advertising from the University of Missouri. Kappa Sigma fraternity was part of his campus life.
He loved to share stories about his time in the fraternity and at Mizzou. Many long-time friends were made. Tom received both the outstanding senior in advertising award and the Curators Cup for Outstanding Air Force ROTC Squadron. He served his country from 1956-1960 as a pilot in the US Air Force and earned the rank of Captain.
His love and talent for soccer began as a young man in St. Louis where he played on teams that became National Soccer Junior Cup champions and National Soccer Amateur champions. Tom was a member of the 1952 U.S. Olympic Soccer team and in 1953 played on the U.S. Soccer team against England in Yankee Stadium. He was inducted into the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame in 1992.
Tom’s professional career began as General Manager for Interstate United (third largest U.S. food corporation) and took him and his family to San Francisco, Milwaukee and Seattle. He was promoted to VP President of marketing, western United States. His mid-Missouri roots ran deep and there was no hesitation to return when he had the opportunity to go to the Lake of the Ozarks as Executive Director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau where he helped expand the tourism industry. He also started his own company, Tom Schultz Advertising Company. He was appointed honorary Kentucky Colonel for his work with state tourism promotion.
Living close to Columbia and his love for the University of Missouri allowed him to become even more active and involved. He served on the Mizzou Alumni Association board and became the President in 1980. That same year he was asked to take over the position of Executive Director, Assistant Vice Chancellor MAA and served in that position from 1980-1986. He later was named Director of Development, Intercollegiate Athletics, followed by Director of Development External Relations, retiring in 2000. Tom’s love for Mizzou was undeniable. As a result of his leadership and passion for Mizzou he was awarded the MAA Tiger Pride Award, MU Faculty Alumni Award, MAA Legacy Award and was inducted into MU QEBH Honor Society.
Tom was active as President of MU University Club, member of the Ellis Fischel Cancer Hospital Board and co-founded Ellis Fischel’s annual Gala which has raised millions of dollars for cancer research. A project he was most proud of was raising funds to move and restore the Academic Hall cornerstone and relocating it to Jesse Hall. His volunteer roles for the city of Columbia included serving as a Columbia Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, Columbia Convention Bureau board member and numerous organizations that benefited from his fundraising talents.
Tom was a member of the University of Missouri Jefferson Club and Legacy Society, Lifetime member of Mizzou Alumni Association, Tiger Scholarship Fund, MU Retirement Association and MU Flagship Council.
Mentoring and giving counsel was part of his nature. He touched many lives with his humor, passion for life and “fatherly” advice. He enjoyed his Monday nights with the guys where he was regarded as Father Tom. Tiger football and basketball were always part of his life. His “M pants” were expected to be worn at Homecoming and he loved the college girls making over the look he sported.
Family was important to Tom and he enjoyed visiting children and grandchildren. He and Nancy enjoyed many trips abroad, loved to travel the west and southwest and their February time in Naples, Florida. Rafting the Grand Canyon was a highlight of their travel accomplishments.
Tom is survived and will be desperately missed by his wife, Nancy Schultz, son, Kurt Schultz of Columbia; daughters, Lisa Clark (Rod) of Des Moines, IA, Dana Carter of San Antonio, TX; step-sons, Jonathan Althage (Ashley) of Tulsa, OK, Jeffrey Althage of Vail, CO; Step-daughter Erin Althage (Jason Parrone) of Miami Beach, FL; grandchildren Patrick, Jake, Mattie, Ellie, Avery, Alexandra and Evan. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Art Schultz.
The family welcomes friends to gather for a Celebration of Life and a Toast to Tom on July 7, at the Country Club of Missouri, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Mizzou Traditions Fund, Mizzou Alumni Association, 407 Reynolds Alumni Center, Columbia, MO 65211.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.