Thomas Jay Thelen, age 20, of Columbia, MO, passed away on December 19, 2022. He was born on November 12, 2002 in Columbia, MO; son of Jay Thelen and Shelli Thelen.
Thomas graduated from Douglas High School in Columbia, MO in 2021.
Thomas is survived by Mother, Shelli Thelen; Father, Jay Thelen; Sister, MacLaine Thelen; Brother, Cooper Thelen; and Maternal Grandmother, Carol Dorn.
Services held will be private for family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.
