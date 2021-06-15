Timothy Stapleton, age 54, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on June 7, 2021 from a canoeing accident. He was born on April 7, 1967 in Columbia, Missouri; a son of Robert Stapleton Sr. and Nora Johnson.
Friends will be received from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.