Titusan Timothy Townsend, 52, of Columbia passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
Tim spent most of his time working to provide for his family. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed playing cards, listening to his music and spending time with family and friends. Tim was a huge NBA fan and did not miss watching a game during the season. Tim was an extremely giving individual. He would give you the shirt off his back if he knew you were in need. He will be greatly missed.
Tim is survived by his wife, Kristen; three children, Terrika, Ty and Darius; a grandson, Jayceon; four sisters, Bernice Stewart, Rose Townsend (David), Barbara Jordan and Victoria Jordan (Richard); four brothers, Lamar Jordan, Gregory Jordan, Michael Jordan and Willie Jordan; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tim is also survived by mother- and father-in-law, Janet and Richard Swindell and brother-in-law, Ryan Swindell (Kim Swindell).
Tim is preceded in death by his mother, Willie Mae Jordan; father, Nathaniel Townsend; and sister Maxine McCoy.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Parker-Millard Funeral Home. Home-going Service will be held at noon. Interment will follow at Columbia Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at millardfamilychapels.com.