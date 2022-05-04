Todd Eric Irelan, 48, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Boone Hospital Center. He was born on July 6, 1973 in Wheaton, Illinois to Donnis (Plunk) Irelan and the late Edward Irelan.
Todd graduated from Hickman High School. Todd married the love of his life, Judy Broughton on August 1, 1998 in Columbia Missouri. He received his Bachelors degree from the University of Missouri Columbia and received his Juris Doctor law degree from University of Missouri Kansas City. After college Todd was co-owner of Pet Connection with his best friend Regan Schoengarth for several years. After attaining his law degree he worked for Inglish & Monaco Law Firm in Jefferson City until he opened his own law firm here in Columbia. Todd had recently become a Mason. He was an aquarium hobbyist, loved the outdoors, gardening, making salsa, hunting mushrooms, fishing, visiting with his friends, guns and a good storm. He had a deep booming voice and an extremely firm handshake. He had a presence that was larger than life. He was loud, brash, set in his ways but was a big old teddy bear. More than anything he loved his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed long road trips, watching his kid’s sports, dance recitals and concerts. His kids hung the moon, and he was so very proud of them.
Left behind to lovingly remember him are his wife, Judy Irelan, children Declan, Carrig, and Fallon Irelan, mother Donnis Irelan, brother Shaun Irelan, all of Columbia; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Friends will be received from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Followed by a reception at the Tiger Shrine Club 2315 N Stadium Blvd, Columbia MO 65202 from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the family at gofundme.com/todd-irelans-family. Any excess funds beyond final expenses will go to an education fund for the Irelan children.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Services & Crematory, 12 E Ash St, Columbia, MO 65203 (573-449-4153.) Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.