David Thomas Austin (“Tom”) Vernon died peacefully on August 9, surrounded by those who loved him most. He was born on October 1, 1930, in Chicago, attended Wabash College (BA) and, after service in the Army, completed his education at the University of Chicago (PhD). In Chicago, he met a young designer and artist, Marilyn Nelson, and after a whirlwind romance, they were married and were inseparable from then on. They had two children, Sarah and Paul. The family moved to Boulder where Tom joined the faculty at The University of Colorado (Psychology), and then to Columbia where he served on faculty at the University of Missouri School of Medicine (Family Medicine) from 1972- 1986. He lived a full life with a generous and inquisitive spirit. He was an environmentalist, a blues and opera enthusiast, a mountain climber, a coach, a fly fisherman, a dog lover, an adventurous traveler, a devoted Food Bank volunteer, founder of youth soccer in Columbia, a life-long democrat, and he tended his own vineyard. He was also the most thoughtful, loving, and supportive husband, father, and grandfather that a family could wish for. He was preceded in death by his beloved Marilyn. He is survived by daughter Sarah and family (Matthew, Lucia and Wynne Allen) and son Paul and his family (Kristie Vernon and Gracie DeVenney). He left us a note saying “Never doubt the love and admiration you have for each other, you’ll be fine, and I will be there to share in it.” He will be missed and remembered with love and thankfulness. We imagine he’s already set off on his next big adventure. Tom’s family gratefully acknowledges the wonderful, warm, loving care he received from the staff at Tiger Place Assisted Living. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking such good care of him. Charitable contributions to honor Tom’s life and wishes may be given to The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri (2101 Vandiver Dr, Columbia, MO 65202, sharefoodbringhope.org) nd the Central Missouri Humane Society (616 Big Bear Blvd, Columbia, MO 65202, cmhspets.org).
