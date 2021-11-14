Harrisburg, Mo. resident, Tommy Meyer, 72, passed away at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Mo. on November 10, 2021.
Thomas Lee Meyer was born March 31, 1949 in Boonville, Mo., a son to the late Henry J. and Lucille (Duren) Meyer. Tommy graduated from Glasgow High School with the class of 1967. Following graduation, Tommy enlisted in U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Germany and Africa during the Vietnam War era, and proudly served his country for four years. Upon his return from active duty, Tommy married the love of his life, Carol Frevert, on February 18, 1972 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Glasgow. Together, they enjoyed over 49 years of marriage. Carol preceded Tommy in death earlier this year on June 11, 2021. Throughout his career, Tommy worked as a technician for GTE (General Telephone and Electronics Corporation) in Columbia, Mo. In his 30 plus years at GTE, Tommy held various roles and served in numerous capacities. He retired in 1999. Tommy was a jack of all trades and could do just about anything. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing and hunting.
Survivors include his two children, Thomas “Wesley” (Lisa) Meyer of Columbia, MO and Stephanie “Lucy” (Raj) Meyer of Ft. Myers, FL; six grandchildren, Lucinda, Zane, Ian, Gabrielle, Victor, and Vincen; brother, David (Marilyn) Meyer of Glasgow, Mo. In addition to his wife and parents, Tommy was preceded in death by three siblings, Mary Parrish, Jerry Meyer and Johnny Meyer.
Visitation will be 4-6 PM, Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow. A funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Meyer will be 10 AM, Monday, November 15, 2021 at the funeral home in Glasgow, with Fr. Joshua Duncan officiating. Interment will follow the service at Boonesboro Cemetery in Franklin, Mo.
Memorials are suggested to the Boonesboro Cemetery Association, in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 112 Market St., Glasgow, MO 65254.