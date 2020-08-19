Tra Michael Lancaster, 28, of Columbia died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
Mr. Lancaster was born July 11, 1992, in Columbia, the son of Brian Lancaster of Texas and Mishelle Dey of Columbia.
He is the grandson of Mike Lancaster and Debbie Lancaster Cannon of Columbiaand Sue Morris and Larry Nichols of Harrisburg.
He has a son, Kaspyn Michael, and a daughter, Addi, both of Columbia.
He is also survived by five siblings, Dakotah and Ethen Lancaster; Raven and Kimberlyn Dey, all of Columbia; and Brittney of Blue Springs and two stepsisters, Misty Burnett and Suni Adams, both of Columbia. One of Tra’s favorite pastimes was drawing with his siblings.
Mr. Lancaster loved his family and will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Friendship Church, north of Centralia, with the Rev. Jed Angell officiating.
Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at bachyager.com.