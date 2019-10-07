Tracy L. Page, 48, of Moberly passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at University Hospital as a result of a motorcycle accident.

A celebration of his life will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel with a visitation from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

Tracy was born Jan. 26, 1971, to Bobby L. and Reita P. Bush Page in Columbia, and they preceded him in death. Tracy was always on the go, riding his motorcycle or fishing. He loved Mountain Dew and chicken wings. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Tracy is survived by his girlfriend, Tabitha Carter of Columbia; son, Marcus Johnson (Kara Barton) of Columbia and grandson, Ryan; sister, Reita Lincoln of Hallsville; brothers, Rob (Candis) Canaday of Moberly, Malvin Page (Brenda) of Hallsville, John Page of Columbia and Kerry Page of Oklahoma. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.

