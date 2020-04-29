Travis Taylor Morrison, 32, of Sturgeon passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Harrisburg.
Private graveside and burial will be May 2 at Red Top Christian Church Cemetery near Hallsville.
Travis was born Oct. 9, 1987, in Columbia, the son of Robert Morrison and Cynthia (Williams) Rollins. He was an installer for Nemow Insulation Co. in Columbia. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Survivors include his son, Elix Warren Morrison, of the home; his mother, Cindi Slemp (Ed) of Sturgeon; his father, Robert Morrison (Deborah) of Boonville; one sister, Amanda Rollins Wies (Kent) of Fayette; two grandmothers, Jean Evans (Don) and Sally Davison (Allen); three uncles, Clyde Williams (Beth), Jim Morrison and James LaVine (Lara); one aunt, Angie Miller; one niece, Brooklyn Wies; one nephew, William Wies; and several cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by one brother, Daniel Morrison.
