Trey Glen Potter, 17, of Columbia died Oct. 9, 2020. Trey was born April 28, 2003, in Columbia, the son of Troy Potter and Wendy Morris.
Trey was a senior at Battle High School. He also worked at Alpha Elite Construction, a job he truly loved.
His hobbies included being a part of the Solo Boys Derby Cars, working on his S-10 pickup truck, hunting, going to the lake to visit Grandpa and Grandma Potter, going to his grandparents’ houses and playing the mandolin. He loved spending time with family, friends and with his girlfriend, Autumn Nichols.
Left behind to miss him are his father, Troy Potter; his mother, Wendy Morris; his siblings, Kelly Rose, Lane Rose, Tanner Potter and Kelly Sexton (like a sister), all of Columbia; his grandparents, T.L. and Candace Potter of Barnett, Missouri, and Keith and Sandy House of Blackwater, Missouri; his nephew, Waylon Trey Dale Rose; his girlfriend, Autumn Nichols; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Trey was preceded in death by his grandfather, Glen Leaton.
A celebration of life will be held beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Harrisburg Lions Club.
Condolences may be left online for the family at the Parker-Millard Funeral Service website.