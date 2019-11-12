Triston Alexander David Clay was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. He was born to Treva Hogan and David Childs on Dec. 3, 2001, in Columbia.
Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16, followed by a "Glo-Coming Celebration" at 1 p.m. at 54 Country in Fulton. Interment will follow at Southside Cemetery.
Triston attended Fulton High School. He joined New Richland Church at a young age. He played football for Fulton and was a "beast" on the field. He was very creative and came up with the ideas in all of his videos. He loved going to the studio to create his music. Triston was well known and loved by everyone he befriended. He loved to be loved. He loved to be the center of attention. He loved loyalty. He had such a huge heart and beautiful spirit and would draw people to him. He loved to make people laugh and put a smile on their face. He had a smile so bright that you couldn’t help but feel the warmth in your heart. He loved the holidays and spending time with his family. He enjoyed being with his friends.
Triston’s dream was to move to California to become a rap star. When he was five years old, he always wanted to be a rapper. He would go around with headphones on, listening to rap. At the time, his parents didn’t want him listening to it, but he would sneak around and listen to it anyway. He seemed to have music in his blood. His rapper name was "100 Glo," and that is what he did and who he was. He was a ball of sunshine and made people glow. He will "Glo" on in many lives because, at the age of 15, he decided to be an organ donor. With this decision, he saved many lives upon his death.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Treva Hogan (Ronmell Jenkins); his father, David Childs (Lae Tonyah); two sisters Alexis Piggee (Lyndon) and Gabrielle Hogan; a brother, Zachary Childs; two nephews Giovanni Piggee and Lyndon Piggee Jr.; grandmother, Lois Ramsey; aunts Teisha Moody, Rhoda Curry Childs, and Diana Scott of Cincinnati, Ohio; uncles Robert Childs, Ervin Childs and Dennis Childs; and a host of great-aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Triston was preceded in death by his sister Kristalaia Whitney; his grandfather Thomas Moody, Jr., great-grandparents Orville and Margaret Galbreath; grandmother Alyce Childs; a mother figure, Geraldine Kelly; and an infant brother Jordan Childs.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the GoFundMe page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/triston-clayfuneral-expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.