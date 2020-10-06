Vanessa R. Williams, 61, of Columbia passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
A funeral will follow, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask for your understanding and cooperation in our efforts to keep our families and staff safe. Masks are required inside the building and we ask that you observe social distancing throughout the building.
Vanessa was born Jan. 30, 1959, in Columbia to Elmer and Helen Acton. She is survived by her husband, Bob Williams; her three children, Jessica Bock, Morgen Tune and Billy Tune; and her two stepdaughters, Kristy Hampton and Rebecca Williams. Her loving father, Elmer Acton, and her siblings, Teresa Nelson and Elmer Acton, Jr., will also miss her. She was lucky enough to have ten wonderful grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Alyssa, Jacob, Stella, Madisyn, Richard, Jaxin, Brody, Mitchell, Will and Colt that love her and will remember her well. One great-grandchild, Sebastian, will also remember her fondly in the coming years.
Vanessa was a passionate lover of life, beauty and nature. She loved her family, she was forever cooking, caring and shopping for us all. She will be remembered by all that she was loved for her wonderful cookies, smile and zest for life. She was like a lovely butterfly fluttering by with love and kisses. Her husband will best remember her as “his little Indian girl,” his best friend and the love of his life.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Vanessa’s memory to the Freedom of Road Riders Organization, Local 13 out of Mexico, Missouri, in care of Memorial Funeral Home.