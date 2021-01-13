Vaneta Moran, 96, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Mill Creek Village. She was born March 17, 1924 in Orchardville, IL, the daughter of the late Charles and Ruth (Rapp) Austin.
Vaneta was united in marriage on October 16, 1943, to Delos “Dick” Moran. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include daughter Sherry Walker (Jim Aldridge) of Columbia; son Michael Moran (Keri) of Denver, CO; 6 grandchildren; 9 great- grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. Along with her husband she was preceded in death by one son Richard Moran, one grandchild and one great grandchild.
Services will be private for the family with burial in Columbia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com