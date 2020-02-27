Vedavalli Srinivasan, 83, of Columbia, embarked on her heavenly journey on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at University Hospital. She was born in Bangalore, India, the daughter of the late Sathyamurthy Iyengar and Jayalakshmi Prativadi Bhayankaram.
Veda was the fourth of ten children. She was a quick learner with sharp acumen. She was excellent in arithmetic, which she applied in all her creative endeavors such as sewing, knitting and Lego-like bead artwork.
As a child she lived in Bangalore, Chennai and Gwalior in India. She was the fitting daughter of her father, composing and singing classical compositions with a strong devotional fervor. She married Sri M.R. Srinivasan, a central government officer. They had a blissful togetherness for 55 years and travelled to 108 Divya Desam temples, which are holy places.
Amma was a wonderful soul and ever eager to share her wisdom. She was willing to teach Narayaneeyam to anyone who was willing to learn. She was such a radiant, positive person, beaming with energy and enthusiasm. She was a fiercely independent person, full of fun and an adventurous spirit. She transcended boundaries of age and distance and managed to have stories with each and every one of us!
She was a beloved daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. Her love, kindness, and compassion extended well beyond her family.
She is survived by one son, Kesavan Srinivasan; two daughters, Hema Srinivasan and Mythily Srinivasan; six brothers, Babu Srinivasan, Ramanujan, Ranga, Krishna, Chellananayanan and Vedantam; two sisters, Madhuram and Ruemini; five grandchildren, Ashok, Maya, Anish, Harini and Vasudharini; and many other family members around the world. She is also fondly remembered by many of her adult students.
Family will receive friends and relatives for Antim Sanskaar at 3 p.m. Feb. 29 at Parker–Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St. Final disposition rites immediately to follow. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made directly to Hindu Temple and Community Center (Shanthi Mandir).
