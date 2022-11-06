Dr. Veralee Hardin-Phillips passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022, with her beloved husband Joe by her side and surrounded by family and friends. Veralee was born in Stoutland, Missouri, to Aubrey and Della M. (Calkin) Blackburn on May 18, 1925. She was a lifetime educator, serving as an elementary school teacher, a principal, and ultimately ascending to Professor Emerita at the University of Missouri- Columbia, where she was an active staff member for fifty-one years.
Visitation will be held 5 — 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 8, 2022, at Memorial Funeral Home, Columbia, Mo. The celebration of life will take place at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Columbia, Mo., on Thursday November 9, 2022, with Pastor Carol McEntyre officiating. The internment will follow at Stoutland Cemetery, Stoutland, Mo.
Dr. Hardin-Phillips attended elementary and secondary school in Stoutland, beginning her education in the first grade at the age of five. She graduated from Stoutland High School in 1941 as Valedictorian. Upon high school graduation, she enrolled in Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo. She graduated college at age 19 with Bachelor’s Degrees in Social Studies, English, and Elementary Curriculum. She took her first teaching job at Stoutland Public Schools teaching elementary education and music. She eventually became K — 12 principal in Stoutland. Veralee next taught a stint in the Springfield Public Schools.
Veralee sought higher education and enrolled in the University of Missouri-Columbia College of Education in 1954. She completed a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction in June, 1957, and became director of ‘The Child Study Clinic’ at MU College of Ed. Through her direction, the Child Study Clinic on the University of Missouri campus became the preeminent facility in the United States for teacher training in the education of children with learning disabilities. She directed the Child Study Clinic for years assisting exceptional kids and coordinating the training of special education teachers.
Dr. Hardin-Phillips went on to direct graduate level programs in learning disabilities at the MU College of Education. She was an academic adviser for over thirty doctoral and five specialists’ degrees. She is the recipient of multiple awards in her decorated career, among them the University of Missouri Distinguished Faculty Award, The Distinguished Service Award for Outstanding Service to Special Education, and with her husband Joe the “Friends of the College of Education” Award.
Dr. Hardin-Phillips was a staunch supporter of gender equality her entire career. She was the first female member of the University of Missouri Athletic Committee. She was also instrumental in the implementation of the Title IX laws in both the Missouri University System and in the state of Missouri as a whole.
Dr. Hardin-Phillips met the love of her life Joe Phillips in 1978. They were married in 1980 and stayed side by side for forty-two years. Both were lifetime educators and both maintained strong support for University of Missouri students and activities.
Dr. Hardin-Phillips is survived by her husband of forty two years, Dr. D. Joe Phillips, Columbia; two stepsons, Drew Phillips (Belinda) of Lake Ozark, and Brett Phillips (Sally) of Linn; a niece Carol Douglas of Kansas City, Mo.; a nephew, Tom Callison (Debra) of Traverse City, Michigan, and great nieces Danielle Callison-Douglas-Stocstill, LeeAnne Douglas, Katie Callison, Cara Cross, and Kelsey Wladyka.
Preceding her in death are her parents Della and Aubrey Blackburn, a sister Helen Callison, a brother in law James Callison of Traverse City, Michigan, and a nephew, Dr. Patrick Callison of Harrison, Michigan.
Memorials may be given to the following:
Scholarship Fund, First Baptist Church, 1112 E. Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201
Veralee B. Hardin Faculty Endowment Scholarship, College of Education, University of Missouri- Columbia 65211