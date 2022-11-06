Dr. Veralee Hardin-Phillips passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022, with her beloved husband Joe by her side and surrounded by family and friends. Veralee was born in Stoutland, Missouri, to Aubrey and Della M. (Calkin) Blackburn on May 18, 1925. She was a lifetime educator, serving as an elementary school teacher, a principal, and ultimately ascending to Professor Emerita at the University of Missouri- Columbia, where she was an active staff member for fifty-one years.

Visitation will be held 5 — 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 8, 2022, at Memorial Funeral Home, Columbia, Mo. The celebration of life will take place at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Columbia, Mo., on Thursday November 9, 2022, with Pastor Carol McEntyre officiating. The internment will follow at Stoutland Cemetery, Stoutland, Mo.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you