Verna "Corinne" (Cook) Alspaw passed away November 27, 2022 at Kingdom Care in Fulton. She was 87 years old. She was born December 8, 1934 in Jefferson City to Enoch and Elery Cook.

As a child, she moved with her parents between Missouri and Kansas following available work. She got her first piano when her Dad placed the opening bid at the one room school house in Coats, Kansas. When no one else bid, he was forced to take the piano home. Corinne learned to play it on her own, by ear, and was hooked. She soon taught herself to play guitar as well. She loved music! in the early 1970's she formed an all-girl band with friends Wilma Brechbuhler and Vanessa Vaughan. The "Hayseeds" played all over Missouri and spent time in East Tennessee where they recorded a single record.

