Verna "Corinne" (Cook) Alspaw passed away November 27, 2022 at Kingdom Care in Fulton. She was 87 years old. She was born December 8, 1934 in Jefferson City to Enoch and Elery Cook.
As a child, she moved with her parents between Missouri and Kansas following available work. She got her first piano when her Dad placed the opening bid at the one room school house in Coats, Kansas. When no one else bid, he was forced to take the piano home. Corinne learned to play it on her own, by ear, and was hooked. She soon taught herself to play guitar as well. She loved music! in the early 1970's she formed an all-girl band with friends Wilma Brechbuhler and Vanessa Vaughan. The "Hayseeds" played all over Missouri and spent time in East Tennessee where they recorded a single record.
Corinne "never met a cat she didn't like" and took in several strays throughout her life. We teased her she was a one woman Humane Society. She enjoyed woodworking and crafts, gardening and visiting with friends. She worked at Boone and Regional hospitals in housekeeping before starting at Square D Company in 1979. After leaving there in 1988, she worked at MBS, and the Large Animal Lab at the University of Missouri, until she went blind and had to quit in 1998. Blindness didn't slow her down much. She continued to use her power saws until we took them away from her!
She is survived by her daughters, Anita (Mark Lanham) and Carmen (Bo Tiffany). Shewas preceded in death by her parents, sister CleoJacobs,and Hayseeds bandmate Wilma Brechbuhler.
Graveside service will be at McGirk Cemetery, McGirk, MO on December 2, at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the animal shelter of your choice.